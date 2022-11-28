HealthNet Global launches new e-commerce website “GoodNidra.com”

GoodNidra.com offers an array of curated products to manage sleep disorders like home test devices, travel-size CPAP machines, CPAP-BiPAP devices, cushions, device accessories, filters, headgear, and masks

Hyderabad: Health-tech companyHealthNet Global (HNG)recently launched an eCommerce website GoodNidra.com devoted exclusively to leading patients to the supplies that will best treat their obstructive sleep apnea.

The newly built e-commerce website offers anarray of curated products like home test devices, travel-size CPAP machines, CPAP-BiPAP devices, cushions, device accessories, filters, headgear, and masks.

“The ‘Good Nidra’ program represents a much-needed advancement in the sleep therapy space. And the launch of the new e-commerce website enhances our ability as a company to deliver innovative solutions to our clients. Through intentional customer benefits and curated products on the website, we are aiming to positively impact individuals living with one of the most common medical conditions in the country,” said Vikram Thaploo, Chief Executive Officer.

Healthnet Global provides integrated telemedicine solutions and care platformsto help those suffering from sleep apnea and Obstructive Sleep Disorder. The platform synergizes healthcare services, ICT, medical equipment, and patient information systems to provide condition management and rural health connect programs.