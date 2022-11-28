Online fabric store Fabcurate expects Rs 20 crturnover in FY 2022-23

Fabcurate is expecting a growth of 30% with total revenue being Rs 16 cr in the financial year 2022-23

New Delhi: Fabcurate, an online fabric store, is expecting a revenue of Rs 20 cr for the financial year 2022-23, which means a growth of around 30%. Launched in 2020, the company recorded a turnover of Rs 7 cr within a year. In the financial year 2021-22, the company announced a growth of 40% with the total revenue being Rs 16 cr.

“We exercise the highest level of customer orientation and this coupled with our laser-sharp focus on cost and quality, have helped us achieve such growth in revenue and overall sales in such a short time,” said Satish Panchani, Director, Fabcurate Private Limited.

Panchani revealed that there are plans to take Fabcurate to overseas markets and has already started devising strategies for the same. Recently, the company has also launched NEOFAA, a clothing brand that offers a variety of fusion designs and patterns.

Based in Surat, Gujarat, Fabcurate is an online fabric store allowing its customers to design and procure fabrics of their own choice.