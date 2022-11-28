With these partnerships, TMRW aims to clock an annual revenue run-rate of more than Rs 1500 Cr over the next 12 months

Bengaluru: TMRW, an Aditya Birla Group venture, announced a partnership with eight Digital-First lifestyle brands today. These partnerships are being done to create a leading technology-led digital first ‘House of Brands’ business.

After collaborating with these eight brands, TMRW has a revenue run-rate of more than Rs 700 crore and it is planning to have an annual revenue rate of more than Rs 1500 Cr in the next 12 months.

The eight brands to have a strong D2C partnership with TMRW are Berrylush (women’s western wear), Bewakoof (casual and expressive wear), Juneberry (women’s casual and western wear), Natilene (teen’s occasion wear), Nauti Nati (kid’s wear), Nobero (athleisure and activewear), Urbano (casual and denim wear), and Veirdo (casual wear and fast fashion).

“ABFRL has a distinctive heritage of building marquee Fashion & Lifestyle brands. By tapping into ABFRL’s fashion capabilities and category expertise, TMRW is on the path to replicate the success in the Digital First space,” said Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

“We will also leverage our deep partnerships within the E-Commerce & D2C ecosystem to be a force multiplier in the brand’s growth journey,” said Prashanth Aluru, CEO and Co-founder, of TMRW.

TMRW, an Aditya Birla Group venture, is creating the largest portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion and lifestyle sector in India, thus, allowing the next phase of direct to consumer (D2C) growth in India.