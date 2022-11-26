1K Kirana aims to triple the number of stores it partners with to 5,000 stores by end of next year

New Delhi: 1K Kirana, which offers business strategies and solutions to kirana stores is looking to triple its partner base by end of 2023, the brand said in a release. The brand currently has more than 3 lakh active users on its platform.

“Kiranasplay an important role in the Indian consumption ecosystem. We are looking to expand tremendously with a total of 5,000 stores planned by the end of 2023,” Kumar Sangeteesh, Founder & CEO, of 1K Kirana said.

“The aim is to build resilience and grow to become part of a future that is relevant and responsive to change,” he added.

Kirana stores dominate India’s $932 billion retail landscape. Thereare at least 13 million kirana stores in India. Thesesmall and medium-sized retail stores make up around 76% of the industry.

However, many kiranas are at a nascent stage of technology adoption, leaving a great opportunity for players like 1K Kirana.