Currently, GoKwik supports over 500 brands which includes businesses of all sizes

New Delhi: E-commerce enabler GoKwik plans to sign up over 10,000 digital-first companies and e-commerce operators for its platform in 2023. Currently, GoKwik supports over 500 brands.

“As we grow further, we want to be even more committed to helping merchants realize more GMV, especially in the current macro-economic environment. We want to create products for e-commerce businesses of all sizes and provide solutions across the shopping funnel which can further their growth,” said Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO of GoKwik.

“From WhatsApp commerce, personalized payments stack, conversion optimization solutions to evolved RTO protection models, we want to continue building products that solve e-commerce problem statements end to end,” he added.

The company announced that it has been able to process over $1Bn worth of orders in its network and has seen a 520% increase in the number of transactions YoY.

Founded in 2020 by Chirag Taneja, Ankur Talwar, and Vivek Bajpai, GoKwik connects with well-known brands like Mama Earth, Man Matters, Lenskart, Hopscotch, Limeroad, and many more. Also, it has over 80 million shoppers in its network.

GoKwik is building models to cater to small merchants and is working on customisable WhatsApp commerce, address verification systems, an easy dashboard offering analytics among other functionalities.