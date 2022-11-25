Nature’s Basket unveils new flagship store in South Mumbai

Located at Nepean Sea Road, South Mumbai, the flagship store is spread across approximately 4700 sq. ft and offers a wide range of first-rate gourmet products.

Mumbai: Premium gourmet food retailer Nature’s Basket has opened a new flagship store at Nepean Sea Road, South Mumbai.

Spread across 4,700 sq. ft the new store is located on the premises of the famous Infinity Towers compound at Narayan Dabholkar Road and will cater to the well-heeled clientele and residents in the tony areas of Malabar Hill and Nepean Sea Road.

“Mumbai is our foremost market and we continue to deepen our presence in this city. The addition of this store right in the heart of South Mumbai will delight our customers, especially given the catchments profile consisting of well-traveled and extremely discerning customers,” Devendra Chawla, CEO, of Nature’s Basket, and Spencer’s Retail said in a press statement.

In conjunction with this store opening, they are introducing a wide variety of new products for the first time in the city and in the country as a whole.

“Nature’s Basket as a Brand is uniquely positioned to cater to the Gourmet needs of our customers. The addition of our Nepean Sea Road reaffirms the group’s belief in India’s increasing Gourmet appetite and we are pleased that through Nature’s Basket, our customers can “Taste the World” right here at a store near them.” said Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head – Retail & FMCG, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Nature’s Basket is an omnichannel Gourmet retailer operating 35 stores across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, and Pune. Besides physical stores, the brand also has a strong online presence and customers can order or download the Nature’s Basket app.