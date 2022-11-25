PayNearby issues over 1 lakh PAN cards from semi-urban and rural kirana stores

The brand on boards 75,000+ retail stores to issue PAN cards and doubles up its efforts to provide financial identity and easy financial and digital access at a nearby store

Mumbai: In its bid to provide a valid proof of identity and bring all at the last mile into the formal financial fold, PayNearby, has registered 75,000+ semi-urban and rural retail counters in the country as PAN issuance agents.

These retail counters include kirana stores, mobile recharge stores, medical shops and travel agents. With the launch of this service, customers can go to the nearby store and get their PAN cards easily with the help of just their Aadhaar number and biometric or SMS OTP-based authentication. Within the last 5 months, the company has successfully issued more than 1 lakh PAN cards.

Riding on its fast and secure, tech-backed DaaS (Distribution as a Service) network, PayNearby’s micro-entrepreneurs are assisting locals create their financial identities through easy PAN card issuance in a quick, hassle-free, seamless and paperless mode. Once the application form is submitted, a digital copy of the e-PAN is generated in just two hours. With simple documentation and assisted journeys, the company is gradually addressing all inhibitions that prohibit the large-scale adoption of financial solutions and pushing the masses towards true financial empowerment.

Commenting on the occasion, Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby said, “With more than 1.1 lakh PAN cards issued, we feel elated that the nation-building initiative that we undertook to provide every citizen of the country with a formal identity is finally afoot. The easy availability of PAN card services at a local retail shop has accelerated the uptake of this unique identification. Today, from daily wage earners to low-income farmers, all can get their PAN cards created at their nearest stores. We are committed to making financial services and products available for everyone, everywhere.”