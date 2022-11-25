International fashion brands Marie Claire, Swissbrand to enter India

The Global Brand Licensing Firm Bradford has received the mandates from both the brands for their India entry.

New Delhi: International fashion brands Marie Claire and Swissbrand are entering the Indian retail market to tap the explosive growth in India’s fashion and lifestyle retailing market.

Both France-based Marie Claire and Switzerland-based Swissbrand are coming to India in partnerships with New Delhi-based global brand licensing firm Bradford and both the brands will sell their clothing and other lifestyle products. Both the brands have taken up brand licensing as their preferred route to speed up their India penetration.

Commenting on the India entry of Marie Claire, Roberto Bré, Marie Claire brand architecture partner said, “The licensing model will help the brand have its presence across multiple new segments, which is propelled by an endeavour to bring in the best products and services to our consumer base and continue to grow our patrons across India.”

Paris’s Marie Claire, with a significant presence across the globe in beauty cosmetics, is looking to launch its niche cosmetics range in India. The brand has plans to associate with salons, beauty and wellness academies as well. On the other hand, Swissbrand provides travel equipment solutions to travelers worldwide, intends to capture a larger share of the Indian market with casual clothing such as t-shirts, shirts, jackets, trousers, jeans, shoes, socks etc.

Richard Sosnoff, VP Global Sales, Swissbrand said, “Since its establishment, Swissbrand is a lifestyle brand created to provide innovative solutions for everyday life. We are excited to partner with Bradford India, believe that the licensing model will help the brand have a presence across multiple segments, which is driven by an effort to bring best-in-class innovative products to our customers and grow the Swissbrand community across India.”

Sachin Goel, Executive Director & CEO, Bradford-India said, “Licensing is a multibillion-dollar market worldwide, and it is rapidly evolving in India. Because there is a high demand in the Indian market, licensing is an easy way for a brand like Swissbrand to be a part of the growth story. Following a successful rollout, strategic partners are being solicited to license Swissbrand in a variety of categories, with long term vision and establish a 150 Cr business within the first 3 years.”