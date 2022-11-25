PVR opens first ever IMAX in Kerala

This is PVR’s fourth superplex format in the country after its success in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Noida.

Thiruvananthapuram: PVR Cinemas, the film exhibition company, has opened Kerala’s first ever IMAX along with a 12-screen superplex at Lulu Mall in the state capital here.

The cinemas, were formally inaugurated jointly by M A Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, Ajay Bijli, the Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Limited and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director of PVR Limited, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, on Thursday evening.

The cinemas will be opened to the public from December 5.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas has its presence in Thiruvananthapuram with 14 screens across two properties and a total of 27 screens in four properties and 311 screens across 50 properties in the South. The launch also strengthens PVR’s growth momentum in FY 2022-23 with 876 screens at 176 properties in 76 cities of India and Sri Lanka.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said the group was very optimistic about the Kerala market. Explaining the expansion plans in south India, Bijli said by next year, a total of 31 screens will be opened in Bengaluru while five more screens will be launched in Chennai.

“We have had a successful venture with the Lulu Mall. We are thrilled to bring the first superplex in Thiruvananthapuram which is in line with our expansion strategy in the South,” Bijli told PTI.

Strengthening its foothold across markets, the new property is served in a palatial setting with the highest standard of entertainment making it the state’s most advanced cinema.

“The 12-screen property is an innovative excellence; hosting international formats like IMAX and 4DX, 2 of PVR’s luxury formats, LUXE intended for an audience segment that desires a great and exclusive experience. The other eight screens provide utmost comfort with last row recliners,” PVR Group said.

The new screens in Thiruvananthapuram have ‘2K RGB + Laser projectors’ that deliver ultra-high resolution, sharp and bright images. In addition, the auditoriums are equipped with advanced Dolby 7.1 immersive audio and Next-Gen 3D technology. This is PVR’s fourth superplex format in the country after its success in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Noida.

Talking about the proliferation of OTT platforms affecting the prospects of the cinemas, Bijli said multiplexes provide an out of home entertainment. “OTTs and the multiplexes can co-exist. Going out with your family and friends and enjoying the movies with the best sound system and an immersive viewing experience is an altogether different experience,” Bijli said.

“In the last six months, we have had superhits like ‘RRR’, ‘PS1’, ‘Kantara’, ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Top Gun Maverick’ and many more. Meanwhile, OTTs have also released numerous good movies. Basically the OTTs and the multiplexes can co-exist. they can provide the viewers a different type of viewing experience,” Bijli said.