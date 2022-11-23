Italy’s beauty brand Diego dalla Palma comes to India

Baccarose is launching the Italian beauty brand, Diego dalla Palma in India.

Mumbai: The Italy-based beauty brand, Diego dalla Palma is soon going to make its way into the Indian market with its premium make-up range, a press release said on Wednesday.

The Milan-based brand is foraying into India in a partnership with Baccarose, a major distributor of international luxury beauty brands in India.

“We are very excited to bring to the Indian market, the leading Italian make-up brand, Diego dalla Palma, Milano,” said Biju Antony, chief executive of Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

Baccarose sells a host of international brands in India including Gucci, Diesel, Lacoste, Cartier, Jimmy Choo, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and many more.

Diego dalla Palma is known for its expertise in the area of makeup, skincare, and hair care. It offers a wide variety of products to its consumers that are specially designed and tested in the laboratory for their quality.

The beauty brand will be available on the Parcos website as well as Parcos beauty outlets and in Shoppers Stop chain of department stores.

​”Diego dalla Palma is known for their innovative formulas & product designs which not only make you look good on the outside but also nourish the skin from within. As constant trendsetters in makeup & beauty, we want this brand to be a hero makeup brand among India’s leading makeup professionals as well as among all our consumers,” Antony added.

Here are some of Diego dalla Palma’s products that are being launched in India:

MYTOYBOY – This mascara promises to boost the volume and length of your lashes in just one coat. It is made with a special long-lasting formula and it also aids in the growth of the lashes just after 30 days of use.

GEISHA LIFT CONCEALER – Lifting effect cream concealer

The perfect concealer to hide imperfections and build beautiful highlights with help of its smooth applicator. This makes your skin look smooth. It is best suited for mature and dry skin.

NUDISSIMO GLOW – Soft glow foundation

This foundation will give you a natural and luminous look. The lightweight foundation with refined texture will add radiance to your look. This is best suited for combination skin.

Milano Nuda2 Palette 12 Colours

This eyeshadow palette contains 12 brand-new shades in earthy hues. These shades will allow you to get a natural and glowing look.