How Black Friday is catching up in India? All you need to know about Black Friday

How Black Friday is catching up in India? All you need to...

Black Friday sales that fall on the last Friday of November is the beginning of the Christmas season in the US. The phenomenon is rapidly catching up in India with an increasing number of brands dishing out heavy discounting during the even that stretches upto Monday.

By Bhavishya Bir in New Delhi & Anagha R Ratna in Bengaluru

The last few months of the year always get everyone into a cheerful mood for retailers and shoppers alike. We wonder if it’s the festivals or just the excitement for new beginnings. However, we are sure that the sales and discounted prices surely contribute to the joy.

One major sale that comes up during this time is the Black Friday sale. Don’t get confused by the name as it is a happy time for the retailers as well as the general shoppers.

Black Friday sales are quite popular in the West. Just like various other things that we have adopted from the west, Black Friday sales are now a thing in India as well. It was not until a few years ago that Black Friday sales came to India, but they are getting popular rapidly.

Black Friday: The Term

Black Friday is the Friday that falls immediately after the Thanksgiving. Many people in the US usually take leave on Friday, making it a long weekend. This day unofficially marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. There are discounts everywhere and this is the perfect time to buy everything that has been sitting in your cart.

If you are unfamiliar with the term, ‘Black Friday’, then let us inform you that there is no negative connection or connotation to it. Instead, this term came as retailers earn a lot of profit on this day. Therefore, they are ‘in the black’ rather than being ‘in the red’. In this context, red denotes deficit and loss while black denotes profits. From here, the term came into existence.

However, it’s not all about joy as this day comes with its own repercussions. Since it is the busiest shopping day of the year, it leads to traffic jams which cause inconvenience to the public. Also, there have been several reported injuries and a few deaths due to heavy crowds on this day.

Black Friday Sales: Benefits for Retailers

As retailers began to realize they could draw massive crowds by discounting prices, Black Friday became the greatest day to shop. Everyone in the retail business is trying to get their piece of the pie. Each store has its weapon of choice, which could include any combination of special sales, longer store hours, online discounts, gifts, and more. Traditionally, many retailers would open their stores and invite hordes of people waiting anxiously outside the windows on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Assembling nearly 20 years of holiday sales data from the National Retail Federation (NRF), it is proven that the average annual increase in Black Friday spending has been 3.5 per cent. And the total spending of the preceding year rose to 886.7 billion US dollars.

Retailers make a huge profit at this time of the year in several ways. Many retailers see Black Friday as an opportunity to clear old inventory in order to introduce newer stock in time for Christmas. Black Friday focuses a lot of traffic and sales in a short period. It’s one of the best days for e-commerce sales throughout the whole year. This is a clear opportunity for retailers to capitalize on customer demands and bring extra traffic to their sites.

Black Friday in India

The Black Friday phenomenon has spread across Indian retailers and consumers for the past few years. Black Friday sales coming to India is not a big surprise since no one can pass on a great marketing opportunity like this. With huge Black Friday sales, the footfall is doubled on average. Imagine, getting the products that you have been waiting to buy for almost half the price, you would also go on a Friday to grab the deals.

“Our daily footfall is 1500-1600 but during this time, it doubles which definitely impacts the sales and profits. This is the reason we are having this sale from 18th to 27th November which gives us a chance to increase the sales throughout these 10 days,” says Harish, Department Manager, Croma store in the Select CITYWALK mall in New Delhi.

However, it is not always possible to visit the stores on a Friday. So, retailers have started to go for week-long sales. This increases the footfall for all the days including weekends and weekdays.

Priyanka, F.C. at the Hunkemöller store in the mall says, “It is usually from Monday to Thursday and crowds start to come in from Friday. However, during the Black Friday sales, there is a 120 per cent crowd even on a Monday.”

In malls, brands are offering strong promotions, an indication of a desperate attempt to get shoppers back from screen shopping.

“The Black Friday promotions and sales at the end of November are the start of a long-lasting peak season, which begins with most of the activity online and then moves in-store as we get closer and closer to Christmas day,” a sales executive from Nexus Mall Koramangala said.

“Transitory discounts encourage consumers to purchase immediately, without a rethinking on whether they really need to buy a product,” he added.

Black Friday offers in India

Numerous retailers and shopping arcades in India find this annual shopping holiday a stroke of luck. For the last couple of years, brands have been luring consumers with offers in India.

Nykaa, an Indian e-commerce company that sells beauty, wellness, and fashion products, renamed it as Pink Friday Sale offering more than thousands of products across five hundred brands on sale. Popular brands like Maybelline New York, Lakmé, Nykaa Cosmetics, L’Oreal Paris, Colorbar, Wet n Wild, Innisfree, Biotique, M.A.C. and so many more have people-pleasing discounts.

The new-generation London-based fashion and lifestyle brand, Urbanic has also announced a huge discount of up to 70 percent as part of its Black Friday sale.

“Our Black Friday sale offers thousands of deals from every significant category at a time of year when we know saving money is important to our customers. From a business point of view, we often had excess stock left over after sales which they need to sell, so kept the prices of those items low to get them sold out faster,” a visual merchandiser from a prominent Indian lifestyle brand said.