Good Flippin’ Burgers opens its first mall outlet at DLF Avenue Mall

The Good Flippin’ Burgers store will be available for takeaway and delivery till 3 am

New Delhi: Good Flippin’ Burgers has recently launched its first mall outlet at DLF Avenue in Saket, New Delhi. The store is available for takeaway and delivery till 3 AM. The brand aims to elevate the experience for its customers with this hybrid store.

The brand has recently stepped into the Delhi-NCR region, with stores in Rajouri Garden, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Udyog Vihar, Sushant lok and Noida – Sector 4.

“With the opening of our first exclusive outlet in a mall, we plan on enhancing the customer experience to the best of our capabilities,” said Viren D’Silva, Co-founder, Good Flippin’ Burgers on the launch of the outlet.

Good Flippin’ Burgers has received tremendous amounts of love in the Mumbai market and with growing roots in Delhi, we are hoping to receive the same amount of love from the Delhites,”

Besides, burgers, the brand also serves delicious sides, beverages, coffee and hotdogs.

Launched in 2019 in Mumbai, the burger brand has a total of 20 outlets across Mumbai and Delhi with a headcount of more than 200 employees. With 13 stores across Mumbai, the brand has made inroads in Delhi with 7 new outlets.

Earlier this year, the brand announced a fresh round of funding amounting to 1 million USD.