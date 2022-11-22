Popular chocolate brands by Fazer like Karl Fazer and Geisha will be available via major retail outlets, airport stores and e-commerce platforms

Bengaluru: Finnish confectionery brand Fazer has partnered with Aberdeen Group to launch and distribute Frazer’s products in India.

The company’s bestsellers such as Karl Fazer and Geisha pralines will be available to Indian customers via Aberdeen Group’s network of distributors including major retail outlets, airport stores & e-commerce platforms.

Announcing the Finnish brand’s entry into India, Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Finland’s Ambassador to India, said, “I warmly welcome the 130-year-old Fazer’s arrival in India. It is a legendary Finnish foods company, known for great taste and excellent quality, and I wish them the best of success as they set out to capture the hearts of Indian chocolate lovers.”

Commenting on the partnership with Fazer to launch their products in India, Anil Nair, Managing Director, Aberdeen Group said, “With our strong pan-India presence and our robust distribution network through 70 plus distributors, major retail outlets, airport stores, and e-commerce platforms, we aim to make Fazer products available to consumers across India.”

Founded in 1891, Fazer is one of Finland’s oldest food companies operating in the area of bakery, confectionery, non-dairy, and plant-based food products.

The company is present in 8 countries and exports its products to more than 40 countries worldwide.

Fazer Blue first went on sale in 1922; the chocolate brand completes 100 years this year.

Geisha chocolate was launched in 1962. This chocolate was born out of the idea of combining Mimosa, a popular crispy filling from a Japanese bakery product, with Fazer’s milk chocolate. Geisha is the brand’s international bestseller. In 2021, Fazer Group had net sales of 1.1 billion euros.

The Aberdeen Group India specializes in global FMCG commerce with a primary focus on imports and distribution of confectionery, beverages, crisps and snacks, ready-to-eat, and health and well-being brands.