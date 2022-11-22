L’Oreal appoints Aseem Kaushik as India Managing Director

Aseem Kaushik will be succeeding Amit Jain, who has decided to retire by the end of this year, according to a statement from L’Oreal India, a wholly owned subsidiary of L’Oreal SA.

New Delhi (PTI): French personal care company L’Oreal on Monday announced the appointment of Aseem Kaushik as its Managing Director for India.

Jain will assume the role of Chairman for L’Oreal India, it added.

Kaushik has been with the company for 27 years and held several leadership positions within the group. Most recently, he led international teams in PPD (Professional Products Division). Kaushik began his career with L’Oréal India in 1995 with the Consumer Products Division. After spending 7 years in CPD sales, he moved to the Professional Products Division in 2002 in Key Account Management. He later took over the challenge of launching and managing the brand Matrix in 2005 and was subsequently appointed as Director of the Professional Products Division in 2011 which comprised brands – L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Kerastase, Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals and Decleor.

“Kaushik was one of the pioneers who set up new businesses and paved the foundation of growth for L’Oreal in India today. I am delighted to welcome him back following his assignments abroad and pass on the reigns to him,” says Jain.

Jain, who had joined L’Oreal India in June 2018 as Country Managing Director, has around 30 years of experience and worked with companies like ICI, Coca-Cola, Viacom, and Akzo Nobel.

“During his 4.5-year tenure at L’Oreal, he doubled the growth of the company and took it to a position of strength, notably building strong local leadership and evolving new digital capabilities to accelerate eCommerce,” the statement said.

L’Oreal India has 16 brands, including L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, L’Oreal Professionnel, Matrix, Kiehl’s, Lancome, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Diesel, Mugler & Azzaro, in the country.