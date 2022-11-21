Blue Dart sets up 25 retail outlets in Tier-I, II towns

Blue Dart has opened these stores in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat

Mumbai: Blue Dart has set up 25 retail outlets in Tier-I and Tier-II towns as part of its expansion roadmap.

Besides these 25 retails outlets, the company plans to establish 100 similar facilities.

These stores have opened in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat, Blue Dart said in a statement.

The company said it now serves over 55,400 locations.

“Blue Dart’s store expansion will increase accessibility for our customers and expand our network. To strengthen last-mile logistics to the farthest reaches of the country, we will continue to locate in new areas and broaden our reach,” said Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer at Blue Dart.