73% of shoppers prefer to shop on their mobiles after visiting a store, says Sinch

In a hybrid world, shoppers are selecting retailers that blend in-store experiences with digital conveniences built on conversational messaging

New Delhi: Entering the 2022 holiday season, consumers are increasingly embracing a hybrid shopping experience that couples in-store visits with digital tools that optimize the buying process, according to a global survey of nearly 3,000 customers commissioned by Sinch.

For example, a whopping 92% of consumers would message a chatbot to check if a product is in stock before making a trip to the store, while 73% want to visit a store and then make a final purchase on their mobile phones, often from within the store itself.

“Just as it has in our home and work lives, the line between physical and digital experiences when shopping has become increasingly blurred,” said Jonathan Bean, chief marketing officer, Sinch. “The winners this holiday shopping season will be the retailers that do more than just optimize online- and in-store processes.”

