Coffee exports reach Rs 3,312 cr in Apr-Sep this fiscal

New Delhi: The country’s coffee exports almost doubled to Rs 3,312 crore during April-September this fiscal against Rs 1,657 crore in the same period of 2013-14, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

“Indian coffee exports (are) hitting new milestones. India’s exports of coffee rose to almost two times in April-September 2022 over the same period in 2013,” he said.

India is Asia’s third-largest producer and exporter of the commodity. Indian coffee is one of the best coffees in the world because of its high quality.

India ships both Robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee. Arabica has high market value than Robusta coffee because of its mild aromatic flavor. On the other hand, Robusta has a 72% share in the total production of the commodity making it the majorly manufactured coffee type.

In recent years, India’s specialty coffee has gained interest from coffee enthusiasts all over the globe, thus, making it a popular product. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation statistics, India is the eighth largest exporter of coffee. The country exports about 70% of its production, with exports being the highest from March to June.

Italy, Germany, Belgium, and the Russian Federation are among the major export destinations for Indian coffee with an average total share of about 45%. Libya, Jordan, Poland, the US, Australia, Slovenia, and Malaysia are among the other countries that import coffee from India.