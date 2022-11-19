SuperBottoms launches Upcycled Toys- SuperBuddies

SuperBottoms, the D2C baby-care product brand, has launched SuperBuddies, a range of upcycled toys. The toys are made from the extra fabric leftover from producing the company’s range of sustainable baby essentials. This enables an efficient reduction of 15% to 30% in production wastage on a yearly basis.

New Delhi: SuperBuddies are handmade from upcycled fabric and recycled poly filling. The toys are made with organic materials printed with Azo-free dyes, and have no sharp edges to ensure a child’ safety.

“Creating upcycled toys is a brand-led initiative stemming from our core value of being sustainable at every step. Upcycled products, in reality, require far more effort and time to put together, and especially with our Toys, be made safe for the baby. The product is priced at INR 399,” CEO and Founder Pallavi Utagi said.

According to research more than 1 million tonnes of textile waste ends up in landfills, in India alone.

SuperBuddies are produced by employing healthy supply chain management powered by thoughtful disposing.

Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies & toddlers. Run by a core team of parents, 90% of whom are mothers, the brand’s customer base includes over 20 lakh parents.