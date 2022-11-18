Meet Sandhya Devanathan, the new India head of Meta

Sandhya Devanathan will take on her new role at Meta in India on January 1, 2023 and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC

Social media giant Meta which owns Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India.

She replaces Ajit Mohan who moved on from Meta early this month.

“I’m pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta’s continued growth in India,” Meta Chief Business Officer Marne Levine said in a statement.

Devanathan joined Meta in 2016 and helped build the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams. She also looked after Meta’s e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia.

In 2020, she moved to Indonesia to lead Gaming for the Asia Pacific region, which is one of the largest verticals for Meta globally, the statement said.

“She will move back to India to lead the India org and strategy. As part of her role, Devanathan will spearhead the company’s India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta’s revenue growth in key channels in India,” the statement said.

Devanathan will take on her new role on 1 January 2023, and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC. Furthermore, she will be part of the APAC leadership team.