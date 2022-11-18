CPPIB purchased a total of 1,70,81,850 Nykaa shares at an average price of Rs 175.25 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 299.35 crore

New Delhi: The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Thursday bought over 1.70 crore shares of Nykaa’s parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures for Rs 299 crore through an open market transaction.

CPPIB purchased a total of 1,70,81,850 shares of the company, as per bulk deal data available with the BSE.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 175.25 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 299.35 crore.

Meanwhile, Mala Gopal Gaonkar disposed a total of 5.75 crore shares of the company.

The company’s stock is in focus as the mandatory lock-in period for pre-offer investors came to an end on November 10. Since then the stock has seen a lot of movement.

Yesterday, Lighthouse India Fund sold Nykaa shares worth Rs 525 cr. (Read the story here) The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 175.13 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 525.39 crore.

Earlier this week, TPG Growth IV SF offloaded Nykaa shares worth Rs 202 crore (Read the story here). TPG Growth IV SF sold a total of 1,08,43,050 Nykaa shares in two tranches, amounting to 2.28 per cent stake in the company. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 186.4 apiece.