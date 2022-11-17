Khadim reported that its revenue from operation stood at Rs 186.03 crore, clocking a growth of 15% over Rs 162 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal

New Delhi: Footwear retailer Khadim India Ltd.’s Profit After Tax (PAT) for the second quarter (July to September 2022) stood at INR 5.02 crore. This is a 22% decline from Rs 6 crore, a year ago. The company’s revenue from operation stood at Rs 186.03 crore, clocking a growth of 15% over Rs 162 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Increased demand for its products during the festive season has helped the brand continue its healthy business performance during the quarter, the company said in a release.

“The first festive season without the long shadow of the pandemic saw buoyant consumers with a propensity to spend higher than average. This has stimulated the business growth and helped us record a healthy number this quarter,” Namrata A Chotrani, CEO, Khadim India Ltd. said.

The CEO mentioned that the company’s premium product portfolio with affordable pricing has received a significant consumer response and that the company will continue to build on the same.

The home grown company continues its expansion in the Tier II & III locations through its asset light strategy. Khadim added 33 during the quarter taking its store tally to 826.

“We are continuing the expansion of our retail stores that enable us to penetrate in our target markets to equip the people with affordable fashion footwear and continue our growth momentum,” she added.

Khadim India Ltd., started its journey in 1960s from a small shoe store in Chitpur, Kolkata. Headquartered in Kolkata, Khadim India Ltd. is engaged in the retail and distribution of footwear and accessories.

The company is present across 23 states and 1 union territory and is listed on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange.