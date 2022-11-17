The council is focusing on pushing apparel exports to Australia, New Zealand and other island countries in the Oceanic region

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) said its members are participating in Australia’s International Sourcing Expo to showcase their products and further push shipments.

AEPC Chairman Naren Goenka said that the expo is a huge platform for Indian garment exporters to showcase the best apparel designs and styles in line with the latest fashion trends in a wide range of traditional cotton and MMF (man-made fibre) garments. It offers a good opportunity to boost apparel export a boost.

He said the council is focusing on pushing apparel exports to Australia, New Zealand and other island countries in the Oceanic region.

“Australia has traditionally been the topmost trading partner for Indian garment with our exports occupying 4 per cent of total Australian garment imports. We foresee a stronger presence in the Australian market appreciating the recently concluded Indo-Australia trade agreement,” he said.

The free trade agreement would open huge business opportunities for Australian clothing brands to source from India considering the strengths of the domestic garment industry in terms of variety of raw material availability, Goenka said.

With total garment imports of USD 7.39 billion against India’s exports of USD 0.29 billion, Indian garment industry has a huge scope for Australian companies to source from India.

“We are supported by the world’s second-largest spinning and weaving capacity, giving the industry an opportunity for a 95 per cent domestic value addition.” he said.

Goenka further explained that India offers the world a complete value chain solution from farm to fashion, which gives the country a competitive edge–shortened lead times to reach buyers.

India is one of the largest producers of cotton, silk and jute, technical textiles and viscose. It also produces all types of synthetic fibres, polyester, nylon and acrylic.