The first two Galeries Lafayette stores will open at Fort in Mumbai and DLF Emporio in Delhi, respectively. Each of the stores will bring more than 200 luxury and designer brands under one roof

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) has entered into a strategic partnership with iconic French department store player Galeries Lafayette to open luxury department stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India.

Galeries Lafayette is renowned globally for its flagship store at Boulevard Haussmann in Paris. The flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi will bring more than 200 luxury and designer brands under one roof.

The 90,000 square feet flagship store in Mumbai is expected to be operational by 2024. It will be housed across two historic buildings at Fort, the leading commercial and cultural hub of the city. The building is being designed by the architectural firm Virgile & Partners, which has worked extensively on storied department stores globally. Pike Preston is the advisor on record for this collaboration.

The 65,000 square feet store in Delhi, expected to be operational in 2025, will be at DLF Emporio, one of India’s largest luxury malls. Galeries Lafayette, Delhi will complement the current offering at the mall with a set of young, exciting designer brands across multiple categories.

“The partnership with Galeries Lafayette is a ringing endorsement of India’s significance as a global luxury market and a future engine of growth for luxury brands,” Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited said.

“We are proud to expand our international footprint in such a prestigious and refined market as India, where we believe our brand can benefit from a strong potential,” Nicolas Houzé, CEO, Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais said.

“It is also a new illustration of our ambition to reach 20 stores abroad, with a primary focus on China, Asia and Middle East by 2025,” Houzé added.

Galeries Lafayette’s experience-focused design and proposition around entertainment, technology and engagement will be brought to life through installations, pop ups, innovative events and food & beverage explorations. Backed by personal stylists and omnichannel-enabled connected shopping, the stores promise to provide customers with a 360-degree retail experience.

ABFRL has strategic partnerships with designers such as ‘Sabyasachi’, ‘TarunTahiliani’, ‘Shantnu & Nikhil’ and ‘House of Masaba’. In the branded ethnic wear, ABFRL owns brands such as Jaypore and Tasva. ABFRL’s portfolio of fashion brands includes Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. It also runs a chain of fashion retail stores Pantaloons.

Galeries Lafayette is a leading French department store player famous throughout the world for 125 years. The brand offers fashion and accessories, decoration, food and catering through a network of 65 stores in France and other countries. It also retails through galerieslafayette.com and the Galeries Lafayette Outlet discount store.