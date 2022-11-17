Lighthouse India Fund offloads Nykaa shares worth Rs 525 cr

The Nykaa shares were sold at an average price of Rs 175.13 apiece

New Delhi: Lighthouse India Fund III on Wednesday offloaded shares of Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures) worth Rs 525 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Lighthouse India Fund III, an affiliate of Lighthouse Advisors, sold 3 crore shares of the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 175.13 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 525.39 crore.

However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.

On Wednesday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 3.91 per cent lower at Rs 184.50 on BSE.

Earlier this week, IndiaRetailing reported that TPG Growth IV SF offloaded shares of Nykaa worth Rs 202 crore (Read the story here). TPG Growth IV SF sold a total of 1,08,43,050 Nykaa shares in two tranches, amounting to 2.28 per cent stake in the company. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 186.4 apiece.