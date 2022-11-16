Scottish eyewear brand MacV opens at the Indore Airport

MacV by McPherson & Valentine will retail over 120 styles of sunglasses and other eyewear for adults and kids at affordable prices

Indore: MacV, the Scottish eyewear brand by McPherson & Valentine has opened its first store in Madhya Pradesh located at the Indore airport. MacV will offer an exciting range of superior quality sunglasses for adults and kids in over 120 styles, all priced Rs 1,700 onwards.

The store will also sell prescription sunglasses, reading glasses and digital/computer glasses. MacV products are retailed only at malls and airports.

“We are excited to launch our first store in Madhya Pradesh and we couldn’t have chosen a better location than the Indore airport which is constantly seeing travellers from across India and the world. We will soon launch our store in Phoenix Citadel, an upcoming new mall in Indore” said Paresh Khivesara, co-founder MacV.

The Indore Airport store was inaugurated by Mahipal Khivesara, father of MacV’s co-founder Paresh Khivesara. He was joined by C V Ravindran, Indore Airport Director.

The Scottish eyewear brand is available in three countries—UK, India and Sri Lanka. In India, it is available in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Bengaluru among other cities.