After Ahmedabad, ICONIC Fashion goes to Surat

The 22,000 sq. ft. store houses more than 20 brands that cater to men, women and children

New Delhi: After opening a store in Ahemdabad, premium multi-brand retailer ICONIC Fashion India has recently opened an outlet in the textile hub of Surat in Gujarat.

The 22,000 sq. ft. store is located at the Kalp Business Centre, Athwa, Surat.

From GANT and True Religion to Elle Paris and Blue Giraffe, the store houses more than 20 brands that cater to men, women and children.

“We entered Gujarat by opening our first store in Ahmedabad. The love that we received from the state has been unreal. The demand accelerated month on month and we just knew that the state needs another outlet in its second largest city, Surat,” Apoorv Sen, Chief Business Officer, Iconic Fashion India said.

“We understand the market demand and are poised for good business from the support of youth and young adults of Surat,” he added.

Iconic’s journey began in 2013 with its first store in Delhi that housed eight brands. Soon the portfolio widened to 130 brands out of which 80 are international. Iconic’s goal is to offer a luxurious and contemporary shopping experience to people across India.