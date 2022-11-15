Online furniture brand WoodenStreet enters Himachal Pradesh with a store in Shimla

The company plans to open more stores in Himachal Pradesh as part of its expansion to tier-2 and tier-3 cities

New Delhi: E-commerce furniture brand WoodenStreet has forayed into Himachal Pradesh by opening its first store in Shimla. The new studio is situated at Amber Ville, in Shimla (Chandigarh-Shimla Highway). It spans a carpet area of 3,000 sq. ft.

The newly-launched store offers customers a first-hand experience with an exclusive catalogue of home furniture and decor products. In addition, it provides a personalized shopping experience.

The company plans to open more stores in Himachal Pradesh as part of its expansion to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

“Making a huge leap post-pandemic, these cities (targeting Tier-2 & Tier-3) show a tremendous scope of the aesthetically pleasing, practical and functional designs in furniture and decor and are going to be the next hub for this industry,” Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO, WoodenStreet said speaking about the company’s focus on tier-2 and -3 markets.

WoodenStreet has a massive delivery hub in Chandigarh. The proximity to Shimla will enable the company to serve a huge range of furniture & decor products and shorter delivery times.

WoodenStreet, in October this year announced that it will be investing close to $20 million (around Rs 200 Cr) to fuel its growth across the country. Following that, adding the investment will help generate over 3,000 job opportunities, including frontline workers.

Founded in 2015, the company has raised $30 million in Series-B funding led by Westbridge capital in April this year. Besides an established online presence, the company operates more than 90 brick-and-mortar stores across India. It has more than 350+ delivery hubs, delivering over 30,000 home furniture, décor and home furnishing products.