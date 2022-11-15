Saks CEO Marc Metrick visits Bengaluru office, reinforces Saks’ commitment to India

The CEO expressed his confidence that the India team will continue to make meaningful contributions to the company’s go-forward strategy



Bengaluru: Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks, the premier digital platform for luxury fashion, visited the company’s office in Bengaluru this week. Throughout the visit, Metrick along with other senior executives spent time engaging with local Saks employees and partners, reinforcing the company’s commitment to its Bangalore team.

“As a digital company with a strong position in luxury, Saks is committed to delivering an unmatched shopping experience for our customers,” said Marc Metrick, CEO at Saks.

“Our Bangalore office provides employees with a unique opportunity to be part of the digital transformation of a well-known name with a nearly 100-year history in luxury fashion. The team is a powerhouse of talent, and I am confident that they will continue to make meaningful contributions to our go-forward strategy,” he added.

In March 2021, Saks parent, HBC, established Saks as a standalone e-commerce company, differentiated by its ability to offer a seamless experience across all channels through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

With its digital focus, Saks is well positioned to prioritize investments and operating strategies around serving luxury customers online through Saks.com and its mobile app.

The Bengaluru centre’s nearly 400 employees play a vital role in Saks’ strategy to deliver the best in luxury fashion, working across technology, analytics, people, merchandising, finance, and marketing.

The teams collaborate with their U.S.-based colleagues and partners. The office has grown by 75 per cent over the last two years, specifically building new capabilities that align with Saks’ evolving strategy.

“Luxury retail is in the midst of a digital evolution and as one of the largest players in the sector, Saks is well positioned to lead in the industry. ANSR is delighted to be consulting Saks on this journey as they look to innovate new ways to engage and delight the luxury consumer,” said Lalit Ahuja, CEO, ANSR that helps organisations build, manage and scale global teams.

“The Saks Bangalore team will continue to enable the company to attract the best talent and advance its capabilities in software development, machine-learning, data, and personalization, among other key areas,” Ahuja added.

Saks is the premier digital platform for luxury fashion in North America. Through the Saks website and app, the company provides access to professional stylists, editorial content, and interactive events. Its approach seamlessly combines online experiences with in-person services through an exclusive partnership with the Saks Fifth Avenue stores.