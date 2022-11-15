Delhi NCR’s first Hamleys Play opens at WORLDMARK Gurugram

The new store will be a sensorial play theme destination with 20+ unique attractions for kids

Gurugram: Hamleys, the British multinational toy retailer, announced the launch of its highly anticipated Hampleys Play at Worldmark, Gurugram (sector 65). The 5000 sq. ft outlet with 20+ exciting attractions curated with multi-sensory experience will be Delhi NCR’s first Hamleys Play store.

The play area includes unique attractions like India’s biggest in-door Water Play Game, The Magic Wall, Delhi’s first Scarf Shooter, 10 feet Rock Climbing, Ball Pool, Sand Play and many more. With traditional play, peer interaction and creativity as the main pillars, Hamleys Play incorporates an interactive area for storytelling and DIY activities to encourage kids to let their imagination run wild and participate in engaging activities.

Since its inception, the Reliance Retail owned brand has been a very popular concept engaging toddlers, kids and parents alike.