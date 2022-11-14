McDonald’s India – North and East introduces all new cheesy fries

Starting at Rs 119 the new fries are available at select McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India or through McDelivery

New Delhi: McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced ‘The Cheesy Fries’, a twist on McDonald’s french fries by adding smoky and spicy chipotle sauce.

Starting at Rs 119, customers can order Cheesy Fries à-la-carte, or upgrade their meal for an add-on amount of Rs 25, at select McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India or through McDelivery (including Swiggy, Zomato, and Magic Pin), takeaway, or drive-thru.

McDonald’s India – North and East sources all the ingredients for its French Fries from India.