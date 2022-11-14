Home Food McDonald’s India – North and East introduces all new cheesy fries

New Delhi: McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced ‘The Cheesy Fries’, a twist on McDonald’s french fries by adding smoky and spicy chipotle sauce.
Starting at Rs 119, customers can order Cheesy Fries à-la-carte, or upgrade their meal for an add-on amount of Rs 25, at select McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India or through McDelivery (including Swiggy, Zomato, and Magic Pin), takeaway, or drive-thru.
McDonald’s India – North and East sources all the ingredients for its French Fries from India.

