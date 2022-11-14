Ex-Paytm Sanjeev Misra Joins D2C Footwear Startup Yoho’s Board as Executive Director

Sanjeev Misra joined Yoho in November 2022 and is also an investing partner holding equity in the startup

New Delhi: Footwear startup Yoho has appointed Sanjeev Misra as the Executive Director of the company, effective November 1st, 2022.

Misra has over 30 years of experience in the corporate world. Prior to joining Yoho, Sanjeev spent more than five years as the Senior Vice President & Director of Paytm Wholesale Commerce Pvt. Ltd., where he led the B2B Commerce and Global Exports & Imports.

His leadership approach has been built around sharp prioritization and focus, growing businesses and brands through innovation, transforming sales, driving productivity, while building teams with the right structure, talent, and culture.

Prior to Paytm, Misra was at Adani Group as Vice President Group Business & Renewables for almost three years. He was responsible for accelerating sales, strategic planning and overall business development, including Corporate Governance & IT Technology, Telecom.

Additionally, he was managing large-scale projects at the firm.

Before joining the Adani Group Misra spent over a decade in Silicon Valley, working for brands including Motorola Semiconductors, Cisco Systems, Adobe, Compaq Computers and Silicon Graphics.

“I’m also excited about the journey ahead in this fascinating space. The Indian Footwear Industry has the potential to grow 10 folds in the coming years. According to some recent reports, the revenue in the footwear market in India amounts to USD 23.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow annually by 6.77% CAGR 2022-2027,” Sanjeev Misra said.

Ahmad Hushsham, Founder, Yoho said, “We are delighted to welcome Sanjeev, first as one of our angel investors and now as our Executive Director. Sanjeev has played an instrumental role in our strategic development in the initial stage of coming out of stealth mode.”

Prateek Singhal, Founder, Yoho said, “We are privileged to have Sanjeev join Yoho at this opportune time when we are looking at building and investing in new technology to build new product propositions and directly support our long-term strategic plan.”

Recently, Yoho raised INR 20 crore in a Series A round of funding by a group of influential investors, led by Rajeev Misra, CEO, Softbank Vision Fund, Rukam Capital, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm along with participation from other investors.

Founded in 2021, Yoho provides a range of lightweight, orthopoedic footwear for Indian feet. It has sold 1,00,000+ pairs of footwear, with just three products – Bubbles, Waves, and Breeze. The products are available for both men and women across all top e-commerce platforms.