SuperBottoms expands into female wellness category

The company has launched period underwear specially designed keeping new mothers facing postpartum incontinence and bladder leaks in mind

New Delhi: D2C baby care brand SuperBottoms has forayed into the female wellness and hygiene segment with the launch of MaxAbsorb™ Period Underwear.

Priced at Rs1,099, the four-layered antimicrobial underwear is a blend of 60% bamboo, 35% pure cotton, and 5% lycra. It has been designed keeping new mothers facing incontinence and bladder leaks postpartum in mind.

“We are ecstatic to foray into the female wellness and sanitation category to help women across age groups who face undue stress due to less than functional menstrual hygiene products,” Pallavi Utagi, Founder & CEO, SuperBottoms said.

SuperBottoms‘ current line of products includes cloth diapers, langots, potty training pants, and diapering accessories. The brand has also recently announced its foray into offline retail with the plan of opening six kiosks by the end of this financial year.