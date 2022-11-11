Deepika Padukone launches own self-care brand, 82°E

The brand will launch with skincare as its inaugural category this month and later expand into other categories that support a holistic approach to self-care

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has launched her own self-care brand, 82°E today. A pioneering advocate of mental, physical and emotional well-being, her brand will offer premium, high-performance products that aim to make self-care simple, effective, and enjoyable.

“Wherever I am in the world, practising simple acts of self-care consistently, helps me stay grounded and enables me to feel my most centred. With 82°E, I hope to inspire us all to connect with our truest, most authentic selves through consistent and humble self-care practices,” Deepika Padukone said.

The brand will launch with skincare as its inaugural category this month and later expand into other categories that support a holistic approach to self-care.

The brand is backed by global institutional venture capitalists. “The first step in that direction is our range of skincare products that have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful, and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin.”

Pronounced Eighty-Two East, the brand name is inspired by the meridian that runs longitudinally through India and defines the standard time of the country.