Reliance Retail brings its premium fashion and lifestyle Brand, AZORTE to Mumbai

Located at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai, the store is spread across 15,000 sq. ft. and offers a tech-enabled consumer journey

Mumbai: Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, by number of stores, announced the launch of the second store of its premium fashion and lifestyle brand, AZORTE at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai.

Spread across around 15,000 square feet of retail space, the store will showcase the best of global and domestic fashion trends and have an original take on style ranging from footwear to fashion accessories and more.

The store has an eclectic mix of intuitive retail technology. To make the discovery-to-checkout journey seamless, the AZORTE store format has several industry-first tech-enabled interventions including mobile checkout, smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations and self-checkout kiosks.

RFID-enabled interactive screens placed strategically across the stores double as virtual styling assistants. Smart fitting rooms help shoppers complete the look. Customers can request for additional sizes and other products at the touch of a button.

Although the smart stores offer a tech-enabled customer experience, the stores retain the human touch, too, in the form of in-store fashion consultants.

The first AZORTE store opened at 1 MG-Lido Mall, MG Road, Bengaluru. The company plans to ramp up the store presence across key markets over the coming months.