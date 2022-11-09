DLF Mall of India hosts The Wedding Tales season 3

The festival is primed to set the mood for weddings this season with curated experiences, complimentary services, shopping gratification and more

Noida: DLF Mall of India hosted a grand fashion show to mark the start of the third edition of ‘The Wedding Tales’ its annual festival, featuring some of the most sought-after brands across fashion, make-up, accessories, jewellery and footwear.

After 2 successful seasons, the festival is primed to set the mood for weddings this season with curated experiences, complimentary services, shopping gratification and more.

The mall also launched a marketing campaign ‘Ab Shaadi Ke Liye Taiyaar Ho Jo’, in form of a digital film.

This edition of Wedding Tales brings together a bouquet of experiential services to make wedding shopping convenient and fun, from complimentary styling consultations to hands-free shopping and a dedicated concierge desk to address customer queries related to Wedding Shopping.

An exhibition of wedding services was held showcasing various solutions such as wedding photography, gifting, designer cakes, floral jewellery and more.

The mall also released ‘Riwaayat’— a ready reckoner for the best and latest trousseau options at the mall. Additionally, there were master classes by leading makeup artists Samaira Sandhu and Bhumika Bahl on the latest make-up and beauty trends.

“We are excited to host the third season of Wedding Tales at DLF Mall of India. We understand that a wedding is one of the most important occasions in one’s life and the idea behind ‘Wedding Tales’ is to make this once-in-a-lifetime experience shared with friends and family through unique shopping offerings,” Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail, said.



“We are now hosting the third season of Wedding Tales, and every season we have enhanced the curation and value offering for our shoppers. It’s encouraging to see the excitement among our brand partners and their active involvement in the campaign. We are hopeful that campaigns such as Wedding Tales will help our retailers attract the right audience and improve their brand performance,” Manish Mehrotra, SVP and Head of Operations, DLF Malls said.