QSR chain Old Delhi to open 50 offline outlets across the country

To support the expansion, the company will be hiring over 500 employees, out of which 250 will be from the economically weaker section of society

New Delhi: Indian home-grown restaurant chain Old Delhi will be increasing its offline presence by launching more than 50 outlets by 2023. The QSR chain currently has 5 outlets across the country.

To support its expansion, the company aims to hire 500+ individuals for various operational roles, 50% will be chosen from the economically weaker section of society. The stores will be a combination of company-owned and franchised stores.

“The Old Delhi was founded with the mission of filling the void of authentic old Delhi-style kebabs and rolls for those living outside of Delhi. We aim to put this (Mughlai) cuisine on the map like it’s never been before,” said co-founders and directors Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya, in a press statement.

Old Delhi is known for dishing up authentic kebabs and other popular Mughlai recipes.

The entrepreneur duo also own the popular QSR chain Fat Tiger, famous for its momos and boba tea.