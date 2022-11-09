Gauri Khan takes her brand online

The launch marks Gauri Khan Designs exclusive presence online

Mumbai: Luxury lifestyle platform Tata CLiQ Luxury has partnered with designer Gauri Khan to launch her brand Gauri Khan Designs online. Gauri Khan Designs will be exclusively available on Tata CLiQ Luxury.

The platform will offer easy access to an extensive selection of Gauri Khan Designs soft furnishings and accessories, including rugs, cushions, bed linens, trays, breakfast trays, glassware, cheese platters, artwork, coasters, small sculptures, candle holders, table lamps, side tables, trolleys, pouffes, among others. In addition, consumers can also shop from a range of marble accessories, which include cheese platters, planters, candle stands, artifacts, and more.

“As we strive to expand and strengthen our home category, we are thrilled to exclusively launch Gauri Khan Designs on our platform. A coveted interior designer, Gauri Khan has carved a niche for herself in the realm of interior designing and her creations are known for their exquisite design aesthetics,” Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said.

“Through this partnership, Gauri Khan Designs will now be able to reach and be accessible to consumers across the country who are looking at revamping their spaces. We look forward to a fruitful partnership,” designer Gauri Khan said.

Gauri Khan Designs has a flagship store in Mumbai. The e-commerce foray will help the brand widen its reach.