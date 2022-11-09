Fire-Boltt onboards Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new brand ambassador

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be the leading face of the brand’s marketing campaigns alongside film industry icons – Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal

New Delhi: Homegrown wearable and audio brand, Fire-Boltt has appointed cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new brand ambassador. The legendary cricketer will be the leading face of the brand and take part in a variety of the brand’s marketing, advertising, and endorsement activities.

“Fitness plays an important role in my life. Being an athlete, consistency is important. Fire-Boltt’s range of smartwatches assists people in performing the right amount of workout regimes. I’m glad to be associated with a brand that has a global appeal,” Mahendra Singh Dhoni said.

“The impeccable personality of MS Dhoni and his continuous fame marries well with our vision to carve a niche for ourselves in the fit-tech space,” Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO at Fire-Boltt said,

“MS Dhoni embodies Fire-Boltt’s fitness heritage seamlessly. With this association, we wish to accentuate our capabilities and become a household name just like Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” Aayushi Kishore, Co-Founder, Fire-Boltt said.

Fire-Bolitt has a strong presence across online channels including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata CLiQ, Nykaa, and PayTm.

It has an offline presence in more than 750+ cities through modern trade outlets including those of Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales. It is also available at all large regional retailers including Poorvika and Sangeetha Mobiles. The brand has announced its expansion plans to newer markets beyond India, including the Middle East and Europe post receiving a phenomenal response on the entire product line-up from the UAE market.

Launched in 2015, Fire-Boltt has a market share of 28%. It has recently been recognized as the fourth largest smartwatch brand globally behind established brands such as Apple, Samsung and Huawei as per a Counterpoint research report.