Village Food Courts to launch Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone in India

Village Food Court plans to open around 50 locations over the next 5 years; both Capriotti’s and Wing Zone will be featured together on Village Food Court’s platform for the first time



New Delhi: Village Food Courts (VFC), a Village Groupe company, signed a multi-unit license agreement with Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (Capriotti’s) and Wing Zone. The deal includes the exclusive rights to launch both brands within VFC’s food court venues and select delivery kitchens in India.

VFC plans to open around 50 locations over the next 5 years. Futhermore, both Capriotti’s and Wing Zone will be featured together on VFC’s platform for the first time.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s is a Las Vegas-based, award-winning fast-casual restaurant franchise offering premium sandwiches. In 2021, Capriotti’s acquired Wing Zone, an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavour-fused chicken wings and tenders.

“With Capriotti’s and Wing Zone exclusively in our portfolio, we remain committed to introducing the best of world cuisine for our Indian patrons”, Suraj Arora, Managing Partner, VFC said.

“We are very excited to be working with such a great team to expand both the Capriotti’s and Wing Zone brands together throughout the Republic of India,” David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer, Capriotti’s and Wing Zone said.

“We have been working closely with our new development partners for many months to ensure we are prepared to develop successfully and aggressively throughout the region,” Bloom added.