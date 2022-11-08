Uniqlo scouting for spaces in Mumbai malls; Expected to enter the city next year

The world’s third-largest fashion brand after Zara and H&M is looking to open 4-5 stores in Mumbai in 2023 and 2024

New Delhi: Uniqlo has initiated talks with several malls in Mumbai as part of the Japanese fashion retailer’s plans to enter the city as its next expansion, three people familiar with the development said.

“After north India, Uniqlo plans to enter Mumbai next as part of its cluster approach,” said a person familiar with the development.

The world’s third-largest fashion brand after Zara and H&M is looking to open 4-5 stores in Mumbai in 2023 and 2024, another person said.

“Talks with malls have started,” the person said.

A Uniqlo spokesperson did not respond to IndiaRetailing’s email seeking comment on its expansion to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Uniqlo is also looking to open its highway store in Zirakpur, Punjab. IndiaRetailing had reported in August that the Tokyo-based company has leased around 25,000 sq. ft in Dhillion Group’s Dhillion Plaza. The retail park is home to Starbucks, Burger King, McDonald’s, Decathlon, KFC and a host of other global brands.

The Zirakpur store is expected to go for fit-outs in December and is expected to open its doors to consumers in March-April, a third person said.

Uniqlo entered India in September 2019 with a large store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. However, the first year of its entry into India was marred as the country went on months-long lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uniqlo considers India to be its top future market. So far, it has opened seven stores in the National Capital Region and one each in Lucknow and Chandigarh.