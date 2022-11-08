Lotus Makeup appoints Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador

As the face of the brand, Vaani Kapoor will appear in a high-voltage multimedia campaign spanning Digital, OTT platforms, OOH, Social media, and at multiplexes PAN India

New Delhi: Vegan makeup brand, Lotus Make-Up has appointed Bollywood Actress Vaani Kapoor as the Brand Ambassador for its range of skin-friendly natural makeup products. As the face of the brand, Vaani Kapoor will appear in a high-voltage multimedia campaign spanning Digital, OTT platforms, OOH, Social media, and at multiplexes PAN India.

During her two-year association with the brand, Vaani will endorse the Lotus Makeup Proedit and Ecostay range of high-performance daily usable vegan make-up that non-toxic, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.

Lotus Makeup plans to leverage the actor’s popularity, to reach out to aspirational consumers PAN India.

“We are delighted to have Vaani Kapoor endorse the Lotus makeup brand since she resonates with our brand’s commitment towards clean & non-toxic beauty,” Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, said.

“I am happy to be associated with Lotus Makeup, a makeup brand that is focused on ethical and sustainable beauty,” Vaani Kapoor said.