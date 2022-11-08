Zepto enhances its UPI payments experience; integrates Cashfree Payments Gateway API

Zepto has integrated Cashfree Payments’ Payment Gateway API into its mobile app to enable a faster checkout experience for customers

Bengaluru: Zepto, the 10-minute grocery delivery service, will now be able to offer faster and a more intuitive payments UPI experience, thanks to the integration of Cashfree Payments’ Payment Gateway API into its mobile app.

Due to the new integration, the Zepto app now automatically shows all the UPI apps, like PhonePe, Paytm and Google Pay installed on the customer’s mobile phone.

The amount gets auto-filled into the customers’ desired UPI app. Customers can complete the payment by entering their UPI PIN. Thus speeding up UPI transactions. It will also enable faster refunds.

Amritansu Nanda, Chief Marketing Officer at Zepto, said, “As a service that prioritises convenience, our association with Cashfree Payments enables a seamless payment experience. With digital payments becoming ubiquitous, Zepto will continue to make this experience on the app safe and smooth.”

Zepto enables deliveries of over 3000 products, ranging from fresh vegetables and fruits to daily necessities, across 10 major cities in India. These include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Kolkata, Noida, Pune, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon.