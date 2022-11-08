D2C Ecommerce acquires personal care D2C brand Luxura Sciences

D2C Ecommerce will expand its personal care and beauty segments, strengthen Luxura Sciences’ product offerings by investing in newer categories and foray into global markets

New Delhi: D2C Ecommerce, a homegrown multi-brand e-commerce platform has acquired leading personal care D2C brand Luxura Sciences’. Through this acquisition, D2C Ecommerce will expand in the personal care and beauty segment, strengthen Luxura Sciences’ product offerings by investing in newer categories and foray into global markets including the US, the UK, Middle East, South East Asia and Europe. D2C E-commerce recently announced leading actress Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassador for its fashion jewellery brand AccessHer’.

“This partnership gives us an opportunity of entering into the fast-growing personal care and beauty segment. Consumers are increasingly preferring new-age natural personal products. With Luxura Sciences research-based products, we are confident of catering to various consumer needs in the beauty segment and also scale the business to newer heights by leveraging our existing capabilities,” Manish Gupta CEO and Founder, D2C Ecommerce said, commenting on the acquisition.

Luxura Sciences was established in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Mohd. Suaid Ahmed. With this acquisition, Ahmed will now be part of the core team at D2C Ecommerce. He will be actively involved in expanding the product range and scaling up D2C Ecommerce’s operations in India and across the globe.

“By partnering with D2C Ecommerce, we can now cater to a wider audience both in India and overseas as well as introduce new innovative products,” Ahmed said.

Luxura Sciences offers Ayurveda-based personal care products. It has a wide product range across skin care, hair care, essential oils and herbal extracts which include hair oil, shampoo, conditioner, hair pack, face pack, serums, cleansers, moisturizers, etc.

Currently, the brand has over 100 personal care products listed across various renowned e-commerce platforms such as – Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and Nykaa. It will now also be available on www.d2csale.com.

D2C Ecommerce is a multi-D2C brand online platform that sells its own homegrown brands across multiple home and lifestyle categories, including – apparel, cosmetics, beauty, jewellery, accessories, fitness, sports, shoes, bags, books, kitchen, food, auto accessories, electronics, kids and travel packages. Along with selling these products on its own portal D2CSALE.COM, D2C Ecommerce also lists them on leading e-commerce sites, namely, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Snapdeal &Meesho.