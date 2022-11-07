Adidas launches India’s largest flagship store at Select Citywalk, Delhi

Spread across two floors with a retail footprint of 6,800 Sq. ft, the store features a combination of digital innovation, enhanced shopper experiences and the best of the brand’s offerings

New Delhi: International sportswear brand Adidas has launched its largest flagship store in India at Select Citywalk Mall, New Delhi. The store launch was marked by Bollywood actor and Adidas brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh. The new store highlights a combination of digital innovation, unique shopper experiences and an unmatched product experience for the shoppers.

“Our most digitally enhanced store ever and a hub of creativity and innovation, this store is the very best expression of our brand all in one amazing blockbuster destination,” Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Adidas, India said, speaking about the store.

Spread across two floors with a retail footprint of 6,800 Sq. ft, the store features the best of the brand across sport and style, including the widest range of football apparel and footwear, the latest originals designs and collaborations alongside an extensive women’s portfolio including adidas by Stella McCartney.

The store’s design language has been infused with interesting local elements such as custom-made wooden props and carpets by local artisans. It has wall art inspired by the signature hand embroidery work of Delhi and Mughal motifs. This is juxtaposed with modern aesthetics like contemporary patterns, frosted acrylic and neon backlighting, sandstone and terrazzo podiums, monolithic tables, hype collectibles and infinity mirrors. It also sports a large digital footwear wall.

“Whether its customizing apparel and footwear in the Delhi Lab, getting exclusive access to the premium Y-3 collection for the first time in retail or experiencing the World Cup frenzy through the specially curated football-inspired approach tunnel to the store, this is a place for consumers to come together for an unmatched retail experience,” Gupta added.