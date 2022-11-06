Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur offers Alexa Experience at its stores

Customers can ask Alexa about the brand, its history and offerings

Mumbai: Bespoke men’s ethnic wear brand Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur has incorporated Amazon’s Alexa in all its five retail stores throughout the country. The system is customized to cater to every customer’s needs and queries when they visit one of the stores.

From answering questions regarding the brand, its history, and its offerings to assisting the customer in their shopping experience, this new addition marks one of Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur’s many technological firsts.

Last year, Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur became the first menswear brand in India to launch NFTs. The step was aimed at helping artisan communities.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, the bespoke brand has stores in Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.