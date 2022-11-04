Reliance Centro Opens at Mumbai’s Growel’s 101 Mall

The fashion & lifestyle department store spreads over 60,000 sq. ft. across three floors and offers more than 300 Indian and International brands

Mumbai: Reliance Retail has launched its fashion & lifestyle departmental store format Reliance Centro at Growel’s 101 Mall in Kandivali, Mumbai. The store spreads over 60,000 sq. ft. across three floors and offers more than 300 Indian and International brands across categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear, luggage, and accessories.

Some popular brands available in the store include Armani Exchange, Esprit, Guess, Vero Moda, Only, Jack & Jones, Gas, Mothercare, Aarke by Ritu Kumar, Project Eve, Zivame, and Clarks.

“Customers are delighted with the diverse mix of brands that Centro brings to the mall. The catchment of Growel’s 101 has evolved significantly with the development of premium residential real estate over the years. We have been witnessing a consistent increase in the basket size of the customers and their preference for premium brands,” Gerald Mathew, General Manager Operations, Growel’s 101 Mall said.

Growel’s 101 Mall is a popular family destination in suburban Mumbai that offers a mix of brands for shopping, leisure, dining and entertainment.