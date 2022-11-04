Landmark Group ropes in Vikram Idnani as President- CIO

Idnani brings with him 28 years of global experience, spanning 9 years in the US and the rest in India.

New Delhi: Landmark Group India has appointed Vikram Idnani as President – Chief Information Officer. Idnani joined Landmark from Reliance Retail where he was Sr. Vice President/ and Head-IT.

Idnani has 28 years of global experience, spanning 9 years in the US and the rest in India.

Idnani has served a 11-year stint as the Head- IT at Trent, where he was also the Chief Ethics Counsellor. Prior to joining Trent in 2006, he consulted for International Retail and Consumer Goods firms including Borders, Home Depot, K-Mart, PepsiCo and interned at JD Williams (UK). He has also worked with Airlines, Finance, Home Building and Healthcare industries and consulted for TCS, Syntel, and Hi-Tech Consultants.