Retail tech platform Arzooo records 400% rise in sale of white goods during festivities

Growth in sales driven by tier 2 and other small cities; television sets, Washing machines and Refrigerators were among the top products sold

Bengaluru: RetailTech platform Arzooo has witnessed a 400% rise in sale of white goods during the festive season as compared to last year. Televisions (540%), washing machines (330%) and refrigerators (300%) were the top categories sold.

Arzooo helps digitize neighbourhood electronic stores and has already on-boarded over 40,000 retailers on its platform. Around 80% of these retailers are from tier 2 or smaller towns contributing to nearly 67% of the total sales volume.

West India recorded the maximum (1000%) growth in sales led by cities such as Ahmednagar, Udaipur and Dhule among others. This was followed by East India (950%) with the sales happening from Hooghly, Guwahati, Gaya, Bhubaneswar and Bhojpur. North India recorded 500% growth in sales with Indore, Bhopal, Gurdaspur, Kurukshetra and Moga leading the sales. South India witnessed 300% growth in sales in Guntur, Kolar, Khammam, Manjera and Wayanad.

“Tier 2 and below cities represent a potential untapped market with pent-up demand and significant opportunities. Our growth in the sale of white goods is a function of increased adoption of the platform among the retailers and a rise in disposable incomes among the consumers,” Khushnud Khan, co-founder and CEO of Arzooo said.

The sellers on the tech platform also increased by 1500% of which the top sellers had 5x sale this year as compared to last year. Some of the top performing states were Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Arzooo is a Bengaluru based Retail Tech Platform that empowers offline retailers with competitive prices, access to 20,000+ products, credit up to Rs20 lakh, and quick delivery. In a short span of time, the company has acquired ~40,000 partner stores.