Smart Wearables brand Garmin sharpens focus on India, appoints new country head

The brand aims to open more than 10 Garmin brand stores in the country by the end of 2023



New Delhi: Wearable devices brand Garmin India, a unit of Switzerland-incorporated Garmin Ltd., has appointed Yeshudas Pillai as Country Head for its India operations. With this appointment, the brand wants to intensify its focus to reach a larger set of audience, speed up growth initiatives and elevate its brand positioning.

“Yeshudas Pillai’s experience and strong track record in the consumer space make him an integral part of our team and will further our vision for the Indian market. With his result-driven professionalism, we look forward to bringing in the required momentum to our business growth in India,” Sky Chen, Regional Director, South-East Asia & India said.

Yesudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India said, “I look forward to working with the Garmin global leadership team and providing strategic impetus to strengthening the company’s foothold in India. Our vision is to strengthen our presence across the country, where we aim to have more than 10 Garmin Brand Stores by the end of 2023”.

Pillai will be based in Delhi, India and will drive stakeholder engagement, growth, and development for the brand in India. He has over 16 years of experience working with leading consumer electronics, consumer durables, FMCG and premium lifestyle brands.

Encouraged by the response in India, Garmin is keen on strengthening its presence in the country. “We see great potential in the Indian market where we’ve recorded 32% YoY Growth till Q3 2022 as per Garmin Connect. Venu series from the wellness segment contributed the most with a 65% YoY growth till Q3 2022,” Chen said.

There has been a growing preference for mid high-range ($300 and above) smartwatches over the last couple of years in India. “Looking at this trend, we are bullish on the premium segment and plan to expand our offerings,” Chen said.

“Also, we see an uptake in outdoor activities, which resonates well with our product line. For Garmin, we see India becoming one of the top 3 markets in the Asia region in the next 5 years,” Chen added.

Garmin has stores in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Pune. By the end of 2023, the brand aims to expand its presence across markets by opening stores which will also double up as service collection points. Garmin has been known for cutting-edge GPS navigation products for almost three decades.