MOVIN expands its Express End-of-day services to 19 new cities

Express End-of-day services of MOVIN now available in 47 cities across India

Gurugram : MOVIN Express Private Limited, a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, has announced the expansion of its Express End-of-day service to 19 new cities and towns, providing faster time in transit in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

This expansion takes the network of MOVIN’s Express End-of-day services to 47 cities, covering ~3000 pin codes, which caters to major commercial production and consumption hubs of India.

This latest phase of expansion of operations, supported by tech-driven innovations, has spread MOVIN’s services in Metros as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to cater to customers’ demands in the ever-expanding B2B logistics space. The 19 new cities are Allahabad, Aurangabad, Bagdogra, Belgaum, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hubli, Jodhpur, Kolhapur, Madurai, Mysore, Nagpur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupati, Udaipur and Varanasi.

The already existing 28 cities include Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Baroda, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Surat, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

JB Singh, Director InterGlobe Enterprises and Board Member of MOVIN, said, “The decision to expand our presence into these cities was a logical step in our business growth strategy. It has been in line with our plan to tap into key locations that generate most of India’s B2B commerce volume. Our network in this phase of the expansion has added some of the most strategic markets in the country that will allow us to unlock businesses from sectors such as textiles, electronics, IT peripherals, automotive components, healthcare, and e-commerce. Our customers are gaining business value from our class-leading, competitive, and technology-driven express and standard premium services.”

“We aim to become strategic business partners for our customers by providing them with fully predictable day and time definite delivery. We are also on the path of building 10 strategic hubs by Q1 2023 to connect regional centers, which will enhance our capabilities to provide seamless service,” Singh further added.